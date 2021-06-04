Kansas orders less than 1% of its COVID vaccine allocation

FILE – In this Dec. 29, 2020, file photo, Pat Moore, with the Chester County, Pa., Health Department, fills a syringe with Moderna COVID-19 vaccine before administering it to emergency medical workers and health care personnel at the Chester County Government Services Center in West Chester, Pa. Moderna says its COVID-19 vaccine strongly protects kids as young as 12. The company released the preliminary findings Tuesday, May 25, 2021, based on testing on more than 3,700 12- to 17-year-olds in the United States. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum, File)

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas ordered less than 1% of its vaccine allocation from the federal government for this week. The state health department’s disclosure Friday came as its data showed that Kansas still had nearly 593,000 unused doses.

The state health department said that this week it ordered only 1,020 or 0.7% of its federal allocation of 147,660 vaccine doses. Its data showed that an average of 4,348 vaccine shots a day was administered during the seven days ending Friday to make it the lowest seven-day average since Jan. 21.

The department said 42.5% of the state’s 2.9 million residents had received at least one vaccine shot as of Friday.