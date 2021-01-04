Click here for coronavirus updates Pandemic Pass or Fail

Kansas paramedic dies of COVID-19 complications

Coronavirus in Kansas





Edwardsville Paramedic Jason Taylor died on Jan. 1 from complications with COVID-19. (Courtesy: WDAF-TV)

EDWARDSVILLE, Kan. (AP) — A Kanas paramedic died of complications related to COVID-19 on New Year’s Day.

Edwardsville Fire Chief Tim Whitham said Saturday he was saddened by the death of Jason Taylor who had worked for the department for three years.

Earlier in his career, Taylor worked for Bonner Springs and for Franklin County Emergency Medical Services.

He had been a paramedic since 1998. Funeral arrangements are pending. Three members of the Kansas City Fire Department have died of COVID-19.

