Kansas pharmaceutical company tests coronavirus treatments with promising early results

STERLING, Kan. (KSNW) – A Kansas pharmaceutical company is among many to have joined the fight to find a treatment for those with Covid-19 causing coronavirus, and so far their progress has been promising.

Sterling based Genzada Pharmaceuticals submitted three compounds for testing to K-State research centers to test the efficacy against the respiratory disease.

Genzada Executive Vice-President, Jason West said, though it’s far too early to tell if the compounds put an end to the virus, testing shows a reduction in the viral count after 48 hours using low dosages of related novel coronavirus strains.

“Thus far it’s showing great promise and being very well tolerated and relatively benign side effects thus far,” West said. So it’s been very encouraging to see.”

West said the next phase is gaining access to a level 3 laboratory to test their compounds against the COVID-19 causing strain of the coronavirus.

