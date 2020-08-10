Kansas Policy Institue CEO criticizes KDHE Secretary Dr. Lee Norman for ‘deceptive’ map

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – One of Kansas’ top health experts is at the center of controversy after people said he manipulated a coronavirus graph to deceive people.

Kansas Department of Health and Environment Secretary Dr. Lee Norman showed a chart with the average daily coronavirus cases in Kansas. It compared counties that require masks with ones that do not require maks.

The CEO for the Kansas Policy Institute, Dave Trabert, is criticizing Dr. Norman because the numbers on the “Y” axis uses two different measurements. He said if they used the same scale, the lines would be much closer together, and they would both show a decline in cases.

Dr. Norman responded on Twitter and said the data is clear. He said it does show that cases dropped in mask-mandated counties and remained level in non-mask-mandated counties.

Trabert said he manipulated the graph to make the difference look more dramatic.

“It’s an honest mistake for people to look at a chart like that, your eye typically goes to the two colored lines on the chart,” said Trabert. “You don’t read the axis definition on the left and right, typically they aren’t two-axis, they’re only used to seeing one.”

Dr. Norman has been reached for a comment but did not respond.

