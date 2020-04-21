Kansas prisons battle 89 cases among inmates, staff

Live Now
A man wearing a protective mask walks past a fountain in Kansas City, Mo., Monday, April 20, 2020. The city continues to be under an extended stay-at-home order until May 15 in an attempt to slow the spread of the coronavirus. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

MISSION, Kan. (AP) — The coronavirus has arrived at a third Kansas correctional facility as the outbreak grew to include 89 positive cases among inmates and staff statewide.

The Kansas Department of Corrections said the newest facility with a case is the Topeka Correctional Facility, the state’s only all-female prison, where a worker tested positive Monday.

By far the largest outbreak is at the Lansing Correction Facility, where 47 staff and 40 inmates are infected.

An inmate at a work-release facility in Wichita also tested positive earlier this month.

