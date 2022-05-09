TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) – It’s almost time for kids across the Sunflower State to head to summer camp.

This year, the Kansas Department of Health and Environment has a plan to keep campers as safe as possible when it comes to COVID-19.

The KDHE announced it would continue to offer free COVID-19 testing to summer camps for the entire summer season.

“COVID-19 testing is a key strategy that summer camps can utilize to identify early cases and prevent transmission in the camp setting,” the KDHE said when announcing the program extension.

Camps have the option to use over-the-counter tests, offering tests at camps, or a mix of the two for both screening testing and diagnostic testing.

If a camp decides to implement screening testing, the KDHE will provide two over-the-counter self-tests to campers and staff. The tests would need to be administered 48 and 24 hours before camp begins.

Camps could also decide to test campers and staff when they arrive if they decide to. Routine screening testing would then happen every other day while camp is in session.

Diagnostic testing will also be provided for anyone who experiences symptoms during camp.

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment publishes a weekly COVID-19 summary. It is updated once a week on Friday by 12:30 p.m. if you want to track COVID-19 cases across the state.

According to the latest numbers, Johnson, Douglas, and Franklin counties are the only ones in the state that are considered having a high transmission rate.