TOPEKA, Kan. (KSN News & AP) — Gov. Laura Kelly says Kansas considers meatpacking plant workers and grocery store employees essential workers, putting them just behind health care workers and nursing home residents for coronavirus vaccines.
The Democratic governor also Friday that said members of the Republican-controlled Legislature won’t get any special treatment.
Kelly said Kansas’ vaccine plan calls for the first shots to go to front-line health care workers with a high risk of coronavirus exposure, including workers in nursing homes, as well as nursing home residents.
She said the second phase will focus on vaccinating essential workers, including first responders but also grocery store and meatpacking plant workers.
“I’m very excited that we’re going to start protecting Kansans,” said Gov. Kelly: “Going to take some time for us to get the population vaccinated
More than 200 providers across the state have signed up to get vaccines and more are expected.
LATEST STORIES:
- Kansas puts vaccine priority on grocery, meatpacking workers
- Coronavirus in Kansas: 107 more deaths, 127 new hospitalizations
- Pfizer cuts 2020 COVID-19 vaccine distribution in half due to supply-chain issues, report says
- Where are you in the vaccine line? NY Times tool has an estimate
- Seniors enjoy Christmas season safely