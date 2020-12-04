Kansas puts vaccine priority on grocery, meatpacking workers

Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly answers questions about the state’s response to the coronavirus pandemic during a news conference, Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020, at the Statehouse in Topeka, Kan. Kelly has imposed a new mask mandate for counties that don’t already have one, though state law allows them to opt out. (AP Photo/John Hanna)

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSN News & AP) — Gov. Laura Kelly says Kansas considers meatpacking plant workers and grocery store employees essential workers, putting them just behind health care workers and nursing home residents for coronavirus vaccines.

The Democratic governor also Friday that said members of the Republican-controlled Legislature won’t get any special treatment.

Kelly said Kansas’ vaccine plan calls for the first shots to go to front-line health care workers with a high risk of coronavirus exposure, including workers in nursing homes, as well as nursing home residents.

She said the second phase will focus on vaccinating essential workers, including first responders but also grocery store and meatpacking plant workers.

“I’m very excited that we’re going to start protecting Kansans,” said Gov. Kelly: “Going to take some time for us to get the population vaccinated

More than 200 providers across the state have signed up to get vaccines and more are expected.