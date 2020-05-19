Kansas recovery task force announced

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) – Governor Laura Kelly has put together a task force to work on the state’s recovery plan and shared that announcement Tuesday.

The task force, called the Strengthening People and Revitalizing Kansas (SPARK) Taskforce, includes lawmakers and other public leaders, as well as non-government leaders from across the state. The group will work to pass out federal money to Kansas communities and develop an economic recovery plan.

“We must use our collective talents to develop strategies to not only regain what we’ve lost, but to build a better, more inclusive and resilient economy,” said the Governor.

A five-member executive committee will oversee the process, and the office will have a steering committee with an additional 15 members who will form three subcommittees. See the taskforce members below.

Executive Committee

Tom Bell, President and CEO, Kansas Hospital Association, Topeka, Kansas

Lyle Butler, President and CEO, Manhattan Area Chamber of Commerce (retired), Manhattan, Kansas

Senator Jim Denning, Vice President, Discover Vision Centers, Overland Park, Kansas

Jill Docking , Senior Vice President, The Docking Group – Baird Financial, Wichita, Kansas

Alise Martiny, Business Manager, Greater KC Building and Trades Council, Shawnee, Kansas

Steering Committee

Natalie Haag , Attorney, Capitol Federal Savings, Topeka, Kansas

David Harwood , Senior Vice President, Terracon Consultants & Chair, KANSASWorks State Board, Olathe, Kansas

Senator Tom Hawk , Ranking Minority Member, Senate Ways and Means Committee, Manhattan, Kansas

Representative Dan Hawkins , House Majority Leader, Wichita, Kansas

Edward Honesty, Jr. , President & Chief Operating Officer, Best Harvest Bakeries, Kansas City, Kansas

Chuck Mageral , Proprietor, Free State Brewing Company, Lawrence, Kansas

David McCarty , Owner, McCarty Family Farms, Colby, Kansas

Senator Carolyn McGinn , Chair, Senate Ways and Means Committee, Sedgwick, Kansas

Shelia Nelson-Stout , President and CEO, OCCK, Inc., Salina, Kansas

Neelima Parasker , President & CEO, SnapIT Solutions, Overland Park, Kansas

Jim Robinson , Partner, Hite Fanning & Honeyman, Wichita, Kansas

Secretary David Toland , Department of Commerce, Topeka, Kansas

Representative Troy Waymaster , Chair, House Appropriations Committee, Bunker Hill, Kansas

Representative Kathy Wolfe-Moore, Ranking Minority Member, House Appropriations Committee, Kansas City, Kansas

