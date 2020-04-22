Kansas rehab site where 25 have died of virus gets inspected

MISSION, Kan. (AP) — Inspections are underway at a Kansas City, Kansas, rehabilitation facility where 25 people have died of COVID-19 and another 91 have been infected.

Health officials released a report last week saying the outbreak at the Riverbend Post Acute Rehabilitation started after a staff member who wasn’t wearing appropriate personal protective equipment worked two shifts last month with a fever and cough before being diagnosed with COVID-19.

A Kansas Department for Aging and Disability Services spokeswoman Cara Sloan said state and federal inspectors are looking into infection control measures that are being implemented at the facility.

The 25 deaths make up nearly a quarter of Kansas’ 107 COVID-19 deaths.

