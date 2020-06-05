Kansas reopening some DCF Service Centers

Kansas Department for Children and Families

DCF Service Centers Reopening June 8

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Kansas Department for Children and Families (DCF) is reopening some of its offices to the public Monday, June 8.

The offices have been closed because of the coronavirus pandemic.

“Based on Governor Laura Kelly’s Ad Astra plan for reopening and county data, I feel it is appropriate to slowly begin to open our service centers,” Laura Howard, secretary of DCF, said in a news release. “Our reopening plan is based on data and will be done in a safe and measured fashion.”

DCF reopened some service centers to test its readiness. It says clients will see several safety measures at the centers:

  • Limiting lobby capacity to ensure social distancing
  • Asking COVID-19 screening questions upon entry
  • Encouraging clients to wear masks
  • Asking clients to limit the number of people they bring to the service center
  • Making phone interviews available
  • Plexiglass partitions
  • Designating “phone stations” for clients

Wichita is not on the list of DCF service centers that open June 8:

  • Atchison
  • Chanute
  • Colby
  • Columbus
  • Concordia
  • El Dorado 6/10
  • Fort Scott
  • Goodland
  • Hays
  • Hiawatha
  • Independence
  • Junction City
  • Lawrence
  • McPherson
  • Manhattan
  • Marysville
  • Osawatomie
  • Ottawa
  • Parsons
  • Phillipsburg
  • Pittsburg
  • Pratt
  • Salina
  • Topeka
  • Winfield 6/10

DCF will make additional announcements as more offices reopen.

DCF offers other ways to connect with clients:

  • General questions about assistance programs, call 1-888-369-4777.
  • Case-specific questions or need to provide information or documents, email those to your local service center at DCF.(city)EES@ks.gov (Example: DCF.TopekaEES.ks.gov).
  • Questions about their Kansas Benefits Card can call 1-800-997-6666.
  • To report suspected abuse or neglect, call the Kansas Protection Report Center at 1-800-922-5330.

