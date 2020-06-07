Kansas report details virus outbreaks in the state

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — A state document says the Lansing Correctional Facility is the largest single source of Kansas′ 10,393 coronavirus cases, followed by a Tyson Foods meatpacking plant near Garden City.

The Kansas City Star obtained the Kansas public health report on the outbreak from Columbia University’s Brown Institute for Media Innovation, which has been gathering government documents related to the coronavirus from around the country.

The confidential report lists details of every outbreak in the state as of May 19. The Lansing prison is linked to at least 846 cases of the virus and six deaths as of May 19. The Tyson plant had 571 virus cases and one death.

