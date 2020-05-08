Kansas reports 357 new coronavirus cases, 5 more deaths

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Kansas Department of Health and Environment on Friday reported 357 new coronavirus cases. During the last day, there have been five new deaths and 21 new hospitalizations.

The total cases in Kansas are now at 6,501 with 41,207 tests conducted in the state. The number of statewide deaths is 152. There have been 608 hospitalizations.

As of noon on Thursday, Sedgwick County reported 454 cases of coronavirus with 263 recoveries and 18 deaths.

