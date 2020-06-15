Kansas reports 372 new cases of coronavirus with 2 more deaths

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) is reporting the latest coronavirus case count.

The number of Kansans who have tested positive for the coronavirus since the pandemic began is now at 11,419, an increase of 372 since Friday at noon.

The number of Kansans who have died from conditions linked to COVID-19 is 245, two more than Friday.

Since the coronavirus pandemic began, 988 Kansans have been hospitalized with the coronavirus, and 125,543 Kansans have tested negative for it.

The Sedgwick County Health Department is reporting a total of 745 positive cases of COVID-19 as of Sunday, June 14. The health department is reporting 25 deaths and 499 recoveries.

County Confirmed Allen 1 Anderson 2 Atchison 26 Barber 1 Barton 48 Bourbon 8 Brown 10 Butler 41 Chase 3 Chautauqua 4 Cherokee 15 Cheyenne 2 Clark 34 Clay 7 Cloud 5 Coffey 52 Comanche 2 Cowley 41 Crawford 96 Dickinson 6 Doniphan 20 Douglas 85 Edwards 5 Ellis 15 Ellsworth 3 Finney 1,508 Ford 1,882 Franklin 51 Geary 24 Gove 1 Grant 17 Gray 23 Greenwood 11 Hamilton 31 Harper 2 Harvey 16 Haskell 22 Hodgeman 6 Jackson 103 Jefferson 23 Jewell 4 Johnson 1,106 Kearny 46 Kiowa 3 Labette 27 Lane 4 Leavenworth 1,109 Linn 13 Lyon 465 Marion 7 McPherson 39 Meade 30 Miami 14 Mitchell 4 Montgomery 22 Morris 5 Morton 6 Nemaha 21 Neosho 8 Ness 4 Norton 3 Osage 10 Osborne 2 Ottawa 4 Pawnee 3 Phillips 2 Pottawatomie 38 Pratt 2 Reno 57 Republic 4 Rice 4 Riley 78 Rooks 7 Saline 37 Scott 16 Sedgwick 760 Seward 907 Shawnee 461 Sheridan 2 Sherman 7 Smith 3 Stafford 1 Stanton 9 Stevens 30 Sumner 9 Trego 1 Wabaunsee 31 Washington 1 Wilson 1 Woodson 6 Wyandotte 1,736 Furnas County, NE 9 Hitchcock County, NE 1 Red Willow County, NE 5 Beaver County, OK 30 Harper County, OK 1 Kay County, OK 65 Texas County, OK 975

County list updated: June 15, 2020

