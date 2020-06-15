Click here for coronavirus updates

Kansas reports 372 new cases of coronavirus with 2 more deaths

Coronavirus in Kansas

by: KSN News

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) is reporting the latest coronavirus case count.

The number of Kansans who have tested positive for the coronavirus since the pandemic began is now at 11,419, an increase of 372 since Friday at noon.

The number of Kansans who have died from conditions linked to COVID-19 is 245, two more than Friday.

Since the coronavirus pandemic began, 988 Kansans have been hospitalized with the coronavirus, and 125,543 Kansans have tested negative for it.

The Sedgwick County Health Department is reporting a total of 745 positive cases of COVID-19 as of Sunday, June 14. The health department is reporting 25 deaths and 499 recoveries.

CountyConfirmed
Allen1
Anderson2
Atchison26
Barber1
Barton48
Bourbon8
Brown10
Butler41
Chase3
Chautauqua4
Cherokee15
Cheyenne2
Clark34
Clay7
Cloud5
Coffey52
Comanche2
Cowley41
Crawford96
Dickinson6
Doniphan20
Douglas85
Edwards5
Ellis15
Ellsworth3
Finney1,508
Ford1,882
Franklin51
Geary24
Gove1
Grant17
Gray23
Greenwood11
Hamilton31
Harper2
Harvey16
Haskell22
Hodgeman6
Jackson103
Jefferson23
Jewell4
Johnson1,106
Kearny46
Kiowa3
Labette27
Lane4
Leavenworth1,109
Linn13
Lyon465
Marion7
McPherson39
Meade30
Miami14
Mitchell4
Montgomery22
Morris5
Morton6
Nemaha21
Neosho8
Ness4
Norton3
Osage10
Osborne2
Ottawa4
Pawnee3
Phillips2
Pottawatomie38
Pratt2
Reno57
Republic4
Rice4
Riley78
Rooks7
Saline37
Scott16
Sedgwick760
Seward907
Shawnee461
Sheridan2
Sherman7
Smith3
Stafford1
Stanton9
Stevens30
Sumner9
Trego1
Wabaunsee31
Washington1
Wilson1
Woodson6
Wyandotte1,736
Furnas County, NE9
Hitchcock County, NE1
Red Willow County, NE5
Beaver County, OK30
Harper County, OK1
Kay County, OK65
Texas County, OK975

County list updated: June 15, 2020
Sources:
Kansas Dept of Health and Environment
Harvey County Health Department
Sedgwick County Health Department
Nebraska Dept of Health & Human Services
Oklahoma State Dept of Health

