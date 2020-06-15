Kansas reports 372 new cases of coronavirus with 2 more deaths

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) is reporting the latest coronavirus case count.
The number of Kansans who have tested positive for the coronavirus since the pandemic began is now at 11,419, an increase of 372 since Friday at noon.
The number of Kansans who have died from conditions linked to COVID-19 is 245, two more than Friday.
Since the coronavirus pandemic began, 988 Kansans have been hospitalized with the coronavirus, and 125,543 Kansans have tested negative for it.
The Sedgwick County Health Department is reporting a total of 745 positive cases of COVID-19 as of Sunday, June 14. The health department is reporting 25 deaths and 499 recoveries.
|County
|Confirmed
|Allen
|1
|Anderson
|2
|Atchison
|26
|Barber
|1
|Barton
|48
|Bourbon
|8
|Brown
|10
|Butler
|41
|Chase
|3
|Chautauqua
|4
|Cherokee
|15
|Cheyenne
|2
|Clark
|34
|Clay
|7
|Cloud
|5
|Coffey
|52
|Comanche
|2
|Cowley
|41
|Crawford
|96
|Dickinson
|6
|Doniphan
|20
|Douglas
|85
|Edwards
|5
|Ellis
|15
|Ellsworth
|3
|Finney
|1,508
|Ford
|1,882
|Franklin
|51
|Geary
|24
|Gove
|1
|Grant
|17
|Gray
|23
|Greenwood
|11
|Hamilton
|31
|Harper
|2
|Harvey
|16
|Haskell
|22
|Hodgeman
|6
|Jackson
|103
|Jefferson
|23
|Jewell
|4
|Johnson
|1,106
|Kearny
|46
|Kiowa
|3
|Labette
|27
|Lane
|4
|Leavenworth
|1,109
|Linn
|13
|Lyon
|465
|Marion
|7
|McPherson
|39
|Meade
|30
|Miami
|14
|Mitchell
|4
|Montgomery
|22
|Morris
|5
|Morton
|6
|Nemaha
|21
|Neosho
|8
|Ness
|4
|Norton
|3
|Osage
|10
|Osborne
|2
|Ottawa
|4
|Pawnee
|3
|Phillips
|2
|Pottawatomie
|38
|Pratt
|2
|Reno
|57
|Republic
|4
|Rice
|4
|Riley
|78
|Rooks
|7
|Saline
|37
|Scott
|16
|Sedgwick
|760
|Seward
|907
|Shawnee
|461
|Sheridan
|2
|Sherman
|7
|Smith
|3
|Stafford
|1
|Stanton
|9
|Stevens
|30
|Sumner
|9
|Trego
|1
|Wabaunsee
|31
|Washington
|1
|Wilson
|1
|Woodson
|6
|Wyandotte
|1,736
|Furnas County, NE
|9
|Hitchcock County, NE
|1
|Red Willow County, NE
|5
|Beaver County, OK
|30
|Harper County, OK
|1
|Kay County, OK
|65
|Texas County, OK
|975
County list updated: June 15, 2020
Sources:
Kansas Dept of Health and Environment
Harvey County Health Department
Sedgwick County Health Department
Nebraska Dept of Health & Human Services
Oklahoma State Dept of Health
