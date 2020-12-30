Governor Kelly gives weekly COVID update as Kansas reports 193 new deaths, 6,371 more cases

Gov. Laura Kelly will provide an update to COVID-19 at 4 p.m. You can watch the conference on KSN’s Facebook and above.

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) – Health officials in Kansas say the number of positive coronavirus test results has gone up by 6,371 cases in the past two days.

It brings the state’s total since the pandemic began to 222,433. There were 193 new deaths reported and 192 new hospitalizations since Monday.

Since the pandemic began, 778,799 Kansans have tested negative for the coronavirus.

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) releases the updates each Monday, Wednesday, and Friday.

Gov. Laura Kelly will provide an update to COVID-19 at 4 p.m. You can watch the conference on KSN’s Facebook and here in this story (above)

The governor also plans to get a COVID-19 vaccine at 5 p.m. as part of a larger program to give shots to selected Kansas officials so that the state government can continue to operate during the pandemic.

Half of the 10 Kansas officials eligible along with Gov. Kelly for early COVID-19 vaccine shots are opting to wait. Four eligible Republican legislative leaders said they would wait. They are House Speaker Ron Ryckman Jr., Speaker Pro Tem Blaine Finch, incoming Senate President Ty Masterson and incoming Senate Vice President Rick Wilborn.

Republican Attorney General Derek Schmidt said he would wait, but GOP Insurance Commissioner Vicki Schmidt is a pharmacist and is getting inoculated.

Kelly’s office said State Treasurer-designate Lynn Rogers and Lt. Gov.-to-be David Toland will get shots. It’s not clear when Republican Secretary of State Scott Schwab or Kansas Supreme Court Justice Marla Luckert will.

Most of those Republicans say they don’t want to jump in line ahead of health care workers, nursing home residents and other vulnerable Kansans.