Governor Kelly gives weekly COVID update as Kansas reports 193 new deaths, 6,371 more cases

Coronavirus in Kansas

Gov. Laura Kelly will provide an update to COVID-19 at 4 p.m. You can watch the conference on KSN’s Facebook and above.

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) – Health officials in Kansas say the number of positive coronavirus test results has gone up by 6,371 cases in the past two days.

It brings the state’s total since the pandemic began to 222,433. There were 193 new deaths reported and 192 new hospitalizations since Monday.

Since the pandemic began, 778,799 Kansans have tested negative for the coronavirus.

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) releases the updates each Monday, Wednesday, and Friday.

The governor also plans to get a COVID-19 vaccine at 5 p.m. as part of a larger program to give shots to selected Kansas officials so that the state government can continue to operate during the pandemic.

Half of the 10 Kansas officials eligible along with Gov. Kelly for early COVID-19 vaccine shots are opting to wait. Four eligible Republican legislative leaders said they would wait. They are House Speaker Ron Ryckman Jr., Speaker Pro Tem Blaine Finch, incoming Senate President Ty Masterson and incoming Senate Vice President Rick Wilborn.

Republican Attorney General Derek Schmidt said he would wait, but GOP Insurance Commissioner Vicki Schmidt is a pharmacist and is getting inoculated.

Kelly’s office said State Treasurer-designate Lynn Rogers and Lt. Gov.-to-be David Toland will get shots. It’s not clear when Republican Secretary of State Scott Schwab or Kansas Supreme Court Justice Marla Luckert will.

Most of those Republicans say they don’t want to jump in line ahead of health care workers, nursing home residents and other vulnerable Kansans.

CountyConfirmed
Allen653
Anderson564
Atchison1,251
Barber283
Barton2,201
Bourbon927
Brown1,023
Butler5,314
Chase208
Chautauqua180
Cherokee1,709
Cheyenne275
Clark191
Clay611
Cloud853
Coffey508
Comanche144
Cowley2,544
Crawford3,379
Decatur231
Dickinson1,239
Doniphan722
Douglas6,196
Edwards221
Elk106
Ellis3,210
Ellsworth1,048
Finney4,821
Ford5,138
Franklin1,757
Geary1,759
Gove332
Graham204
Grant870
Gray493
Greeley93
Greenwood412
Hamilton186
Harper420
Harvey2,623
Haskell361
Hodgeman161
Jackson1,018
Jefferson1,173
Jewell141
Johnson38,865
Kearny503
Kingman557
Kiowa175
Labette1,922
Lane109
Leavenworth5,044
Lincoln208
Linn518
Logan273
Lyon3,366
Marion678
Marshall771
McPherson2,310
Meade394
Miami1,818
Mitchell386
Montgomery2,244
Morris385
Morton192
Nemaha1,345
Neosho1,192
Ness304
Norton1,165
Osage816
Osborne181
Ottawa417
Pawnee982
Phillips578
Pottawatomie1,109
Pratt681
Rawlins256
Reno6,938
Republic556
Rice783
Riley3,647
Rooks459
Rush343
Russell711
Saline4,436
Scott507
Sedgwick39,423
Seward3,423
Shawnee11,608
Sheridan383
Sherman544
Smith208
Stafford269
Stanton161
Stevens482
Sumner1,338
Thomas886
Trego292
Wabaunsee442
Wallace159
Washington436
Wichita179
Wilson633
Woodson114
Wyandotte15,576
Dundy, NE96
Furnas, NE351
Hitchcock, NE173
Red Willow, NE916
Beaver, OK300
Harper, OK342
Kay, OK3,154
Texas, OK2,926

County list updated: Dec 30, 2020
Sources:
Kansas Department of Health and Environment
Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services
Oklahoma State Department of Health

