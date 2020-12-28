Click here for coronavirus updates Pandemic Pass or Fail

Kansas reports 6,373 new coronavirus cases since Wednesday

by: KSN News

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) – Health officials in Kansas say the number of positive coronavirus test results has gone up by 6,373 cases in the past four days.

It brings the state’s total since the pandemic began to 216,062. There were 41 new deaths reported and 144 new hospitalizations since Wednesday.

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) releases the updates each Monday, Wednesday, and Friday, but it did not release one on Christmas Day. The KDHE does not track recoveries.

Since the pandemic began, 769,751 Kansans have tested negative for the coronavirus.

CountyConfirmed
Allen617
Anderson531
Atchison1,224
Barber273
Barton2,142
Bourbon870
Brown1,000
Butler5,096
Chase204
Chautauqua159
Cherokee1,628
Cheyenne271
Clark189
Clay587
Cloud842
Coffey494
Comanche142
Cowley2,428
Crawford3,244
Decatur229
Dickinson1,175
Doniphan697
Douglas6,041
Edwards214
Elk98
Ellis3,183
Ellsworth1,044
Finney4,781
Ford5,089
Franklin1,703
Geary1,696
Gove329
Graham203
Grant867
Gray485
Greeley92
Greenwood400
Hamilton187
Harper411
Harvey2,523
Haskell358
Hodgeman158
Jackson1,001
Jefferson1,135
Jewell136
Johnson37,875
Kearny491
Kingman542
Kiowa150
Labette1,790
Lane108
Leavenworth4,939
Lincoln201
Linn487
Logan269
Lyon3,322
Marion644
Marshall618
McPherson2,256
Meade387
Miami1,725
Mitchell373
Montgomery2,088
Morris373
Morton186
Nemaha1,331
Neosho1,131
Ness304
Norton1,151
Osage800
Osborne160
Ottawa404
Pawnee967
Phillips572
Pottawatomie1,057
Pratt683
Rawlins255
Reno6,863
Republic547
Rice766
Riley3,574
Rooks451
Rush336
Russell700
Saline4,239
Scott497
Sedgwick38,023
Seward3,373
Shawnee11,310
Sheridan376
Sherman544
Smith200
Stafford268
Stanton161
Stevens469
Sumner1,309
Thomas866
Trego287
Wabaunsee430
Wallace158
Washington403
Wichita179
Wilson604
Woodson108
Wyandotte15,206
Dundy, NE96
Furnas, NE351
Hitchcock, NE173
Red Willow, NE916
Beaver, OK300
Harper, OK342
Kay, OK3,154
Texas, OK2,926

County list updated: Dec 28, 2020
Sources:
Kansas Department of Health and Environment
Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services
Oklahoma State Department of Health

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

