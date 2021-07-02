Kansas reports death of an infant from COVID-19

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Kansas is reporting the death of another child from the coronavirus. The Kansas Department of Health and Environment says it was an infant who died in November.

The infant’s death certificate was finalized this week, connecting the death to COVID-19. Due to patient privacy laws, the KDHE will not release any other details, including gender and location.

The first Kansas pediatric COVID-19 death was also in November. It was a six year old. The death certificate connecting the death to COVID-19 was finalized in February.

Kansas Deaths by Age Group

Age group Number of deaths Percent of deaths 0-9 years 2 .0% 10-17 years 0 0% 18-24 years 12 .2% 25-34 years 27 .5% 35-44 years 68 1.3% 45-54 years 197 3.8% 55-64 years 520 10.1% 65-74 years 1,002 19.4% 75-84 years 1,477 28.6% 85+ years 1,854 35.9% Total 5,159 100% (Source KDHE)

Of the more than 5,000 Kansas deaths linked to COVID-19, two have been under the age of nine.