Kansas reports over 13,000 new coronavirus cases since Friday

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Kansas Department of Health and Environment reported 13,557 new coronavirus cases since the last reporting period on Friday. It is down from Friday’s highest peak since the start of the pandemic which was 16,341 cases.

Hospitalizations in the state increased by 52. Eighteen new deaths were reported.

Kansas vaccinations continue. Since Friday:

6,165 Kansans got their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine

4,317 got their second dose

12,315 got their third dose

Of Kansans eligible to be vaccinated, 64.01% have received at least one dose, while 55.20% are considered fully vaccinated.