Kansas reports over 13,000 new coronavirus cases since Friday

Coronavirus in Kansas

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Kansas Department of Health and Environment reported 13,557 new coronavirus cases since the last reporting period on Friday. It is down from Friday’s highest peak since the start of the pandemic which was 16,341 cases.

Hospitalizations in the state increased by 52. Eighteen new deaths were reported.

Kansas vaccinations continue. Since Friday:

  • 6,165 Kansans got their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine
  • 4,317 got their second dose
  • 12,315 got their third dose

Of Kansans eligible to be vaccinated, 64.01% have received at least one dose, while 55.20% are considered fully vaccinated.

CountyConfirmed
Allen2,894
Anderson1,557
Atchison3,254
Barber760
Barton4,947
Bourbon3,277
Brown2,169
Butler14,377
Chase500
Chautauqua667
Cherokee4,326
Cheyenne540
Clark405
Clay1,526
Cloud1,899
Coffey1,828
Comanche373
Cowley7,793
Crawford8,582
Decatur548
Dickinson3,721
Doniphan1,867
Douglas17,388
Edwards495
Elk405
Ellis5,553
Ellsworth1,678
Finney8,896
Ford8,521
Franklin5,399
Geary6,234
Gove644
Graham410
Grant1,738
Gray1,010
Greeley244
Greenwood1,311
Hamilton376
Harper1,374
Harvey6,985
Haskell761
Hodgeman313
Jackson2,950
Jefferson3,573
Jewell657
Johnson107,251
Kearny1,057
Kingman1,568
Kiowa499
Labette4,713
Lane236
Leavenworth13,675
Lincoln481
Linn2,136
Logan653
Lyon7,246
Marion2,419
Marshall2,089
McPherson5,912
Meade920
Miami5,894
Mitchell997
Montgomery6,634
Morris1,069
Morton520
Nemaha2,590
Neosho3,666
Ness633
Norton1,721
Osage2,939
Osborne618
Ottawa941
Pawnee1,718
Phillips1,117
Pottawatomie4,022
Pratt1,589
Rawlins601
Reno14,808
Republic1,065
Rice1,955
Riley9,713
Rooks1,061
Rush639
Russell1,555
Saline10,829
Scott998
Sedgwick109,368
Seward6,071
Shawnee34,988
Sheridan654
Sherman1,252
Smith533
Stafford891
Stanton361
Stevens1,145
Sumner4,338
Thomas1,916
Trego602
Wabaunsee1,305
Wallace361
Washington1,077
Wichita366
Wilson2,056
Woodson629
Wyandotte36,234
Beaver, OK715
Harper, OK567
Kay, OK8,683
Texas, OK4,624

Kansas coronavirus cases updated Jan. 10, 2022
Oklahoma county coronavirus cases updated Jan. 5, 2022
Sources:
Kansas Department of Health and Environment
Oklahoma State Department of Health

