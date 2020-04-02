Kansas’ review of cellphone GPS data raises privacy concerns

Dr. Lee Norman, Kansas secretary of health and environment, answers questions about the coronavirus pandemic as Gov. Laura Kelly watches during a news conference, Monday, March 23, 2020, at the Statehouse in Topeka, Kan. Six counties with about 1 million of the state’s 2.9 million residents have issued shelter-in-place orders and Kelly says she’s going to impose stricter rules for public gatherings. (AP Photo/John Hanna)

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas’ top health official is facing questions over the state’s monitoring of GPS data gleaned from people’s cellphones about how residents have cut down on travel during the coronavirus pandemic.

Kansas Department of Health and Environment Secretary Lee Norman has cited information provided by data-analysis firm Unacast on a publicly accessible website.

The public-interest law firm Kansas Justice Institute is demanding that Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly provide more information about how the information is collected and used.

Unacast said in a statement Thursday that it uses aggregated mobility and anonymous data from tens of millions of devices but it “never shows individuals’ behavior.”

LATEST STORIES: