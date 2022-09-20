TOPEKA, Kan. (WDAF) — The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) has paused its efforts to distribute free at-home COVID-19 tests.

KDHE announced Friday that residents could use the Project ACT portal to enter their zip codes and place an order for up to five free at-home COVID-19 test kits.

But as of Tuesday, KDHE had completely exhausted its supply of at-home test kits. While KDHE will no longer provide tests, Kansans can use an online map to search for free COVID testing near them.

Residents in Johnson County will be able to pick up free at-home COVID-19 tests from the county health department through Friday, Sept. 30. But after that, the county will stop distributing them.