Kansas school reopening plans

While most schools have not yet made a final decision for when they will start schools, we have heard from some. If your school district has made plans to open or has changed their plans, please let us know by emailing connect3news@ksn.com.
Andover: No plan finalized at this time, though online registration opening has been delayed until August 3.
Wichita Public Schools: The USD 259 Board of Education has voted to direct the calendar committee to start the school year after Labor Day, either September 8 or 9.
Goddard: Not in a position to comment
Hutchinson: Will discuss possible adjustments at July 27 meeting
Great Bend: Plan to discuss next week at scheduled special meeting
Newton (through Twitter): “Expect information from Monday’s board meeting”
Ark City: Will review district’s plan at July 27 meeting
Dodge City: Will hold special meeting on July 27 to discuss return to school plan
El Dorado: Special meeting to discuss on July 27
Garden City: School will start on August 17
Holcomb: School will start on August 17
Wellington: Meeting Monday to discuss plan. Final vote will be on August 10
Montezuma: Will start on August 26
Maize: Working on a plan and will update soon
Copeland: Will start on August 26
Winfield: Special meeting tonight to discuss. Regular meeting on Monday July 27
Smoky Valley: Nothing planned yet but will hopefully have an update within a week
Central Christian Academy in Great Bend will start August 19
Remington-Whitewater: Plan to be shared week of August 3
Central Plains: Will discuss July 27
Emporia: Board will discuss Wednesday night. Not planning to take final action tonight
Ness: School is expected to start on August 24