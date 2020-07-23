Kansas school reopening plans

While most schools have not yet made a final decision for when they will start schools, we have heard from some. If your school district has made plans to open or has changed their plans, please let us know by emailing connect3news@ksn.com.

Andover: No plan finalized at this time, though online registration opening has been delayed until August 3.

Wichita Public Schools: The USD 259 Board of Education has voted to direct the calendar committee to start the school year after Labor Day, either September 8 or 9.

Goddard: Not in a position to comment

Hutchinson: Will discuss possible adjustments at July 27 meeting

Great Bend: Plan to discuss next week at scheduled special meeting

Newton (through Twitter): “Expect information from Monday’s board meeting”

Ark City: Will review district’s plan at July 27 meeting

Dodge City: Will hold special meeting on July 27 to discuss return to school plan

El Dorado: Special meeting to discuss on July 27

Garden City: School will start on August 17

Holcomb: School will start on August 17

Wellington: Meeting Monday to discuss plan. Final vote will be on August 10

Montezuma: Will start on August 26

Maize: Working on a plan and will update soon

Copeland: Will start on August 26

Winfield: Special meeting tonight to discuss. Regular meeting on Monday July 27

Smoky Valley: Nothing planned yet but will hopefully have an update within a week

Central Christian Academy in Great Bend will start August 19

Remington-Whitewater: Plan to be shared week of August 3

Central Plains: Will discuss July 27

Emporia: Board will discuss Wednesday night. Not planning to take final action tonight

Ness: School is expected to start on August 24