Kansas school returns to remote learning after more than 20 coronavirus cases

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The superintendent of Buhler USD 313 announced that the Buhler Grade School will return to remote learning temporarily because of too many coronavirus cases.

Superintendent Cindy Couchman said the grade school currently has 22 positive coronavirus cases with six more cases pending.

The Buhler Board of Education held a special meeting and voted to have the grade school go to remote learning for one week.

The students will not attend school Friday, Nov. 5. Instead, grade school staff will use the day to organize materials and devices for student pickup.

“Fortunately, we have planned for this scenario and are ready to quickly make this transition,” Couchman said in a Facebook post. “You will be receiving more information via email regarding remote learning, device distribution, and school lunches.”

The remote classes will start Monday, Nov. 8, and run through Friday, Nov. 12. They are expected to return to in-person classes Monday, Nov. 15.

Families are asked to follow the USD 313 Buhler Facebook page or the Buhler Grade School Facebook page for updates.

“As we transition, please know that the health and safety of our students, staff, and families remains our top priority,” the superintendent said.