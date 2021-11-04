Click here for coronavirus updates

Kansas school returns to remote learning after more than 20 coronavirus cases

Coronavirus in Kansas

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Image courtesy of USD313 Facebook page

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The superintendent of Buhler USD 313 announced that the Buhler Grade School will return to remote learning temporarily because of too many coronavirus cases.

Superintendent Cindy Couchman said the grade school currently has 22 positive coronavirus cases with six more cases pending.

The Buhler Board of Education held a special meeting and voted to have the grade school go to remote learning for one week.

The students will not attend school Friday, Nov. 5. Instead, grade school staff will use the day to organize materials and devices for student pickup.

“Fortunately, we have planned for this scenario and are ready to quickly make this transition,” Couchman said in a Facebook post. “You will be receiving more information via email regarding remote learning, device distribution, and school lunches.”

The remote classes will start Monday, Nov. 8, and run through Friday, Nov. 12. They are expected to return to in-person classes Monday, Nov. 15.

Families are asked to follow the USD 313 Buhler Facebook page or the Buhler Grade School Facebook page for updates.

“As we transition, please know that the health and safety of our students, staff, and families remains our top priority,” the superintendent said.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories