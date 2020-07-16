Kansas schools react to Gov. Kelly’s executive order delaying school year

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wednesday, July 15, Governor Laura Kelly announced her executive order to delay the opening of schools until after Labor Day.

Arkansas City Schools say they believe the additional weeks until then will be beneficial for all districts prepping to return.

“It is not a matter of hesitancy to say that there are some questions to whether or not we are ready to return kids to the best healthy and safe environment that we can,” said Superintendent Ron Ballard, Arkansas City Schools.

Ballard added that it can give teachers a chance to prepare to better educate students if face-to-face learning is not an option.

“We need to stop and take concentrated time to learn how best to use online and virtual instruction,” said Ballard.

Another executive order includes the use of temperature checks, masks, and social distancing for all school districts.

“We will comply with what the Governor’s orders to do our part. It’s a small price to pay to get the economy, keep it strong and get kids in school,” said Max Clark, USD 331 Kingman – Norwich Superintendent.

Many districts like USD 259 are still mulling over Wednesday’s announcement, releasing the following statement:

“The safety of our students and our staff has always been the top priority as we develop our Future Ready Return to School plan. We appreciate Governor Kelly and our Kansas Board of Education for also keeping safety in the forefront. There is a lot we will need to learn about the details of Governor Kelly’s executive orders as it relates to our planning work, and we will provide more information as soon as possible. Because we have our third Board of Education workshop scheduled on July 17, we anticipate that the BOE will have conversation about the executive orders during that workshop.” USD 259

Hutchinson Public Schools released a similar statement:

“At this time, I know there are many questions. We currently are in conversations about what Hutchinson Public Schools’ next steps will look like. We are putting together an informational video with additional information in the next few days.” Hutchinson Public Schools

Andover Public Schools sent a message to all parents in the district saying in part:

“Just like in March, when the governor stopped in-person instruction for the remainder of the 2019-20 year, today’s announcement leaves us with many unanswered questions at the moment. I’m sure you have questions, too. We will be working through those details in the coming days and will be seeking additional clarity and guidance from our state leaders. This announcement does give us additional time to develop a plan that will ensure our students and staff are as safe as possible when schools do open again. That planning began back in early June, when we began exploring instruction in several possible scenarios.” Andover Public Schools

Districts say they will continue to work as they wait for details from Governor Kelly’s executive order to be released on Monday, July 20.

“Schools are working their tails off. We don’t feel like we’ve had a break, we haven’t. It’s been exhausting but we will get through this and be better for it,” said Clark.

