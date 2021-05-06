Kansas seeks 9% of allowed vaccine doses, ponders COVID laws

FILE – In this Wednesday, Dec. 30, 2020, file photo, Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly receives a COVID-19 vaccine injection in Topeka, Kan. In March 2021, Kelly enacted a law giving legislative leaders power to revoke her emergency orders. Top Republican lawmakers immediately used it to scuttle a Kelly order meant to encourage counties to keep mask mandates in place. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel, File)

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas has requested less than 9% of its federal allocation of COVID-19 vaccine doses for this week. Meanwhile, the GOP-controlled Legislature is trying to revive proposals to ban government vaccine passports and restore limits on tracing the close contacts of people exposed to the virus.

Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly’s office said Thursday that the state has asked for fewer than 14,000 vaccine doses for the week, out of a federal allotment of almost 162,000. Kansas has seen its vaccination rate slow in recent weeks, and counties have been turning down vaccine doses as demand has waned.