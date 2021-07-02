Click here for coronavirus updates

Kansas sees another surge in COVID cases from delta variant

Coronavirus in Kansas

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas has experienced another surge in new COVID-19 cases from the faster-spreading delta variant heading into the Fourth of July holiday weekend.

The state Department of Health and Environment reported Friday that another 75 delta variant cases had been identified in Kansas since Wednesday for an increase of 26.5% to 358. Since Monday, the number of delta variant cases has grown by 136 or 61%.

The state also has seen the average number of total new COVID-19 cases rise since June 23. Meanwhile, the department reported Friday that 39% of the state’s 2.9 million residents were fully vaccinated and 44.4% had received at least one of two required shots.

