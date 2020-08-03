Kansas sees rate of positive coronavirus tests inching up

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas has seen its rate of positive coronavirus tests inch up over the past month and is approaching 29,000 reported cases for the pandemic.

The state Department of Health and Environment reported Monday that the state had another 1,064 cases since Friday for an increase of 3.8% to 28,876.

The department also reported another seven COVID-19-related deaths to bring the total to 365 for the pandemic.

The overall rate of total positive tests results has been increasing after bottoming out at 8% in late June and standing at 8.3% on July 3.

The rate of positive tests for the pandemic was 9.6% as of Monday.

