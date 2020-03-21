Kansas sees second death from COVID-19 as cases rise

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — A second COVID-19 death in Kansas has been confirmed, this one in the Kansas City suburb of Johnson County.

State health officials revealed the death Saturday in a news release meant to update the number of new coronavirus cases in the state and did not give any details about the person who died.

The state’s first death from the virus, a Kansas City-area nursing home resident in Wyandotte County, was reported on March 12.

The state saw its number of confirmed cases in the state rise from more than 40 on Friday to 55 on Saturday.

