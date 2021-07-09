Kansas sees surge in new COVID-19 fueled by delta variant

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas has reported its biggest surge in COVID-19 cases in more than three months with the faster-spreading delta variant becoming a growing public health issue.
Some of the biggest numbers of new cases per capita over the previous two weeks were in counties bordering Missouri. That state has had new cases spike recently because of the delta variant. Both Kansas and Missouri also have seen vaccinations slow amid some residents’ resistance to getting vaccinated.
Kansas health department data showed that the state had an average of 275 new COVID-19 cases a day for the seven days ending Friday. That was the highest seven-day average since March 26.