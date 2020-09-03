Kansas Sen. Jerry Moran concerned over terminated ventilator contracts at Spirit AeroSystems

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Spirit AeroSystems workers say they are concerned for their jobs after federal officials canceled a contract.

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Service terminated contracts early for nearly 40,000 ventilators. It said its stockpile is at maximum capacity. Spirit has been working within a partnership with Vyaire to make ventilators for months. Spirit transformed one of their plants back in May to make them.

Kansas Senator Jerry Moran toured the facility on Thursday and said that from what he has learned, the contract shouldn’t be canceled.

“There’s an awfully good argument that it would make a lot more economic and healthcare sense that we continue to manufacture the ventilators here because the federal government is under contract to pay for most of what has already been done.”

Senator Moran said he has reached out to the White House to ger more clarification on why the contract was canceled. He believes that the need for ventilators hasn’t gone down in the U.S. or worldwide.

Something Cornell Beard, IAM District 70 President, expressed the same to KSN News on Wednesday in an interview.

“I know there is plenty of work and there’s plenty of folks that need them. So we’re not understanding why the work has stopped.”

