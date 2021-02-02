Kansas Senate asked to condemn inmates’ early COVID-19 shots

Kansas state Sen. Richard Hilderbrand, R-Galena, makes a point during a joint meeting of the House and Senate health committees reviewing the distribution of COVID-19 vaccines, Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021, at the Statehouse in Topeka, Kan. Hilderbrand is the Senate health committee chair and has been critical of the state’s vaccine rollout. (AP Photo/John Hanna)

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — The Republican leading the Kansas Senate health committee is urging fellow lawmakers to condemn Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly’s decision to make state prison inmates eligible for COVID-19 vaccines now ahead of other people.

Sen. Richard Hilderbrand of Galena unveiled a resolution Tuesday that calls on Kelly to reverse her policy on inoculating inmates.

Kelly disclosed plans in December to have prison inmates inoculated during the second phase of the vaccine distribution, along with people 65 and older, workers critical to the economy and people in group living situations. GOP lawmakers have been highly critical since.

Kelly says the policy protects prison workers and others.