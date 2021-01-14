Kansas Senate votes to extend COVID emergency, limit Kelly

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Health care workers are working to speed up the vaccine rollout as the Kansas Senate has given first-round approval to a bill that extends a state of emergency for the pandemic while limiting Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly’s power to direct the state’s response.

The law enacted in June limits Kelly’s ability to close businesses and allows counties to opt out of health orders she issues. The law and a state of emergency that makes it easier for officials to deal with the pandemic are set to expire Jan. 26.

The bill would extend both through March 31. A final vote is expected in the Republican-controlled Senate later Thursday. Businesses, nursing homes, and medical providers are granted some protections from lawsuits under the law.