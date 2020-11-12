Kansas sets COVID-19 records; counties struggle with tracing

FILE – This 2020 electron microscope image provided by the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases – Rocky Mountain Laboratories shows SARS-CoV-2 virus particles which causes COVID-19, isolated from a patient in the U.S., emerging from the surface of cells cultured in a lab. On Monday, Oct. 5, 2020, the top U.S. public health agency said that coronavirus can spread greater distances through the air than 6 feet, particularly in poorly ventilated and enclosed spaces. But agency officials continued to say such spread is uncommon, and current social distancing guidelines still make sense. (NIAID-RML via AP)

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas has set records again for new coronavirus cases and COVID-19-related hospitalizations as some local officials report having trouble getting people to cooperate in finding others who’ve been exposed.

Several counties are reporting having trouble tracing who has been exposed to the virus because other people won’t provide enough or even any information about their close contacts.

The state health department added another 5,672 confirmed and probable coronavirus cases since Monday to the state’s tally for the pandemic, increasing it to 109,225. The state saw a record average of 2,430 new cases a day for the seven days ending Wednesday.