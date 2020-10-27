Kansas sets new COVID marks; governor to push mask mandate

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas has reported record highs for its seven-day rolling averages of new COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations. A spokesman for Governor Laura Kelly said Monday that she was considering calling the Republican-controlled Legislature into a special session to impose a statewide mask mandate.

Kelly spokesman Sam Coleman confirmed that the governor planned to meet with top legislative leaders Tuesday by Zoom to discuss how the state can impose a mandate for people to wear masks in public.

Kansas is seeing its largest surge in new coronavirus cases of the pandemic, with an average of 815 new cases and 32 new hospitalizations a day for the seven days ending Monday.

