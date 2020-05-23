Kansas Star Casino reopens Saturday with big changes

MULVANE, Kan. (KSNW) – It’s your lucky weekend. State-owned casinos can officially reopen. On Friday, KSN News got a behind the scenes look at how the Kansas Star is getting back to business.

“When they arrive on Saturday, they can expect a disinfected very clean property with employees that are going to be welcoming and excited to see them,” said Jeff Babinski, Kansas Star Casino general manager and vice president.

Babinski said guests will notice big changes when they return. They are requiring temperature checks at the door. Employees are required to wear masks. They recommend guests wear one too.

“We’ve ordered over 120,000 single-use masks for our guest to use. So if they want one, we have one available,” said Babinski.

Guests can only play slot machines. Every other one is disabled to help keep people apart. Table games and live poker will remain closed. Staff will sanitize high touch areas on a strict schedule. The hotel is open but all concerts and events have been postponed.

“We ask that they bare with us. We want to ensure everybody’s safe and healthy and we don’t have any issues,” said Babinski.

The casino opens Saturday, May 23 at 11 a.m. then moving forward it will be open from 9 a.m. to 3 a.m. daily.

More information on the casino’s safety precautions can be found here.

