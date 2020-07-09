Click here for coronavirus updates

Kansas State Fair Board to reconsider 2020 fair

Coronavirus in Kansas

by: KSN News

Posted: / Updated:

Kansas State Fair

HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KSNW) – The Kansas State Fair Board will have a meeting again Monday at 10 a.m. to reconsider the 2020 fair due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Amy Bickel, director of marketing for the Kansas State Fair, tells KSN News that several vendors have pulled out due to other fairs on the circuit canceling. She also said it is tough to get volunteers and employees to work the fair.

Already, several area states including Iowa, Oklahoma, Texas, and New Mexico have canceled their fairs for 2020.

Back in June, the board said the fair would go on. The Kansas State Secretary of Health and Environment Dr. Lee Norman advised the board against holding the fair.

