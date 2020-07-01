Kansas State Fair will go on in 2020

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Carnival rides, fair food, exhibits, and more, the Kansas State Fair will happen in 2020.

“We feel we can do it in a safe way,” said Kansas State Fair PIO Amy Bickel.

The Kansas State Fair board met with KDHE Secretary Dr. Lee Norman, and he advised against it.

“I think it would be best to not have the state fair,” said Dr. Lee Norman.

The fair board believes they can take the right precautions to avoid the spread.

“I think we gave our fair board all of the information that showed us that we had a plan in place to provide a safe and fair for everyone,” said Bickel.

Thing will look a little different this year.

Face masks will be required for indoor retail, exhibits, and displays. Otherwise, other areas will encourage masks.

The fair will not be limiting the number of tickets sold each day but will address the capacity on busier days.

There will be free standing hand sanitizer dispensers and touchless payment systems.

Dr. Norman worried about the spread that could happen at the fair.

“There’s no question it will engender illness,” he said.

Bickel with the fair said they will continue to work with KDHE to ensure they are taking the right precautions.

“You never know what’s going to happen, but at this point,we’re still moving forward,” she said.

Click on link below to view the Contingency Plan for the 2020 Kansas State Fair:

CONTINGENCY PLAN FOR OPENING THE KANSAS STATE FAIR

LATEST STORIES: