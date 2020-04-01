TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) – Despite the statewide stay-at-home order, Governor Laura Kelly is encouraging Kansans to get outside.

All state parks are still open and staffed during this coronavirus pandemic. The Department of Wildlife, Parks and Tourism (KDWPT) says they have seen an influx of people enjoying the parks in recent days. But, they say, even outside, it is still important that people maintain a safe 6-foot distance from others.

“We are watching…patrolling our areas, just helping coach people to make sure they do that. But people are behaving very well and seem to be enjoying things,” said KDWPT Secretary Brad Loveless.

While Kansas state parks are open for business, federal parks are closed. Be sure to check if a park is open before heading out.