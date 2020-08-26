Click here for coronavirus updates

Kansas State to install devices in dorms to check COVID-19

Coronavirus in Kansas

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Kansas State University_335478

Kansas State University (KSN File Photo)

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas State University plans to install in dorm rooms a device that emits dry hydrogen peroxide to lower the risk of students being infected with COVID-19.

The university had installed units in some of its facilities including the student health center and recreation center, Dr. Kyle Goerl, medical director at Kansas State, said on Wednesday.

The university plans to also place devices in residence halls next week, he said.

The state Department of Health and Environment said Wednesday that Kansas saw another 1,536 confirmed and probable cases since Monday, an increase of 4%. The total since the pandemic began is 39,937. 

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

3 Day Forecast

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories