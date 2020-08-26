Kansas State to install devices in dorms to check COVID-19

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas State University plans to install in dorm rooms a device that emits dry hydrogen peroxide to lower the risk of students being infected with COVID-19.

The university had installed units in some of its facilities including the student health center and recreation center, Dr. Kyle Goerl, medical director at Kansas State, said on Wednesday.

The university plans to also place devices in residence halls next week, he said.

The state Department of Health and Environment said Wednesday that Kansas saw another 1,536 confirmed and probable cases since Monday, an increase of 4%. The total since the pandemic began is 39,937.

