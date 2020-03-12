Kansas State University suspending in-person classes

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNW) — Kansas State University is suspending in-person classes from March 16-20 and classes will resume remotely beginning March 23 to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 after spring break. The change affects all K-State campuses.

Classes currently online will continue as scheduled. All campuses will remain open to continue to serve the essential needs of students and faculty.



“Right now, the K-State community is dispersed throughout the nation and globe during spring break,” said Richard Myers, K-State president. “When everyone returns, it could increase the risk of the spread of the novel coronavirus. There are prudent steps we can take to mitigate this risk and protect our campuses and local communities.”



Myers said the concept of social distancing has been shown to slow a disease outbreak, so reducing the number of times and places that people gather in large numbers or spend extensive time together could help slow the disease. The university will continue to monitor the spread of the pandemic and issue further guidance on when in-person classroom learning will resume.



Students are encouraged to travel home or remain home during the suspension of in-class instruction, Myers said. Residence halls will reopen at 1 p.m. on Sunday, March 15, for those students who cannot remain at their permanent homes. Some university and student services may be limited or reduced. Those students who return to campus communities also are encouraged to practice social distancing and good hygiene techniques.



Events scheduled through March 30 of more than 100 people will be evaluated individually and decisions about any cancellations announced as soon as possible. Athletic events will follow Big 12 guidance. Visitors are also urged to postpone campus visits.



Students, faculty, staff and the general public are encouraged to check k-state.edu/covid-19 for the latest information.

Statement from Regents Chair Shane Bangerter on COVID-19 impact

“The Kansas Board of Regents is closely monitoring the development of the COVID-19 public health challenge. The health and safety of students and employees is of the utmost importance, and we are working with state universities to support them in their response to COVID-19. “At this time, the Board is asking each CEO to decide the educational delivery system for their university. Because geography and circumstances are different, these decisions are weighty ones that must prioritize health on campuses, while also taking into account the academic success of students and possible consequences for students with limited financial resources. “Leadership at state universities will evaluate their situations, carefully consider guidance provided by the Kansas Department of Health and Environment and other public health agencies, and ultimately take all appropriate measures to protect the health of students, faculty and staff. “I encourage all students and employees to listen to the instructions provided by public health experts, including proper hygiene and staying home if you are sick.”

