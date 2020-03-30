Kansas stay-at-home rule allows religious worship, gun sales

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — All 2.9 million Kansas residents are under a stay-at-home order imposed by Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly.
It took effect early Monday as the numbers of confirmed coronavirus cases and COVID-19-related deaths continue to grow.
RELATED LINK | Executive Order No. 20-16
It helped Kelly’s case with the Republican-controlled Legislature that exceptions in her order for “essential” outside-the-home activities include religious worship and selling guns.
Other exceptions allow people to buy food and get medical care.
The Legislature’s top leaders can revoke Kelly’s orders but no one spoke against her stay-at-home directive during a meeting Sunday.
The order is to remain in force until at least April 19.
