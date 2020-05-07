Kansas still mulling inmate releases despite prison outbreak

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Gov. Laura Kelly says she’s still considering releasing some Kansas inmates early because of the coronavirus pandemic even though an outbreak of hundreds of cases has one prison under quarantine.
Kelly confirmed last week that the state moved six inmates into house arrest before being forced to stop early releases because of an outbreak at the Lansing Correctional Facility.
As of Wednesday, 609 inmates and 88 staff members there were infected.
But Kelly said Wednesday that the issue of releasing inmates early is “ongoing.” Kansas saw a 5.1% increases in coronavirus cases largely because cases in the prison’s home county jumped.
