Kansas still waiting on federal coronavirus aid

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Hundreds of people in Kansas are being tested for the coronavirus each day, this is quickly depleting testing kits and personal protective equipment, like medical gowns and face masks. The state is now asking for help from the Federal government.

According to the Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE), around $5.9 million is expected to come from the CDC to help fight the coronavirus in Kansas. KDHE Secretary Lee Norman previously said that money would be used for additional testing kits and equipment. However, that money has not yet arrived and it’s unclear, at this time when that support will be coming.

“We are strongly encouraging the Federal Government to empty out their stockpile and get that back to the states, particularly, in my case, to Kansas,” said Governor Laura Kelly.

The governor says that the state is turning to local businesses for help getting the equipment needed, like face masks and sanitizer.

After many days of work, the Kansas legislature passed a state budget that was signed by Governor Kelly. In the budget, $65 million is set aside to help fight the coronavirus in Kansas.

