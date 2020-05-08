Click here for coronavirus updates

Kansas stocks up on PPE to prepare election workers, voters

Coronavirus in Kansas

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas voters will encounter masked election workers seated behind plastic panels when they head to the polls this fall and use disposable stylus pens to cast their ballots.

Secretary of State Scott Schwab said in a news release Thursday that the state is receiving $4.6 million in federal aid to prepare for the election, with $2.6 million going to county election officials.

The state also plans to spend $1 million on personal protective equipment, including hand sanitizer, disinfectant spray, face masks and disposable gloves. Each polling site also will receive two plexiglass shields to protect election workers and voters, as well as disposable stylus pens for voters.

