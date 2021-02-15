Kansas struggles to fix vaccine reporting issues

MISSION, Kan. (AP) — Kansas is working to fix its troubled system for sending vaccine data to the federal government. It says glitches caused about 100,000 doses that were given to not be shown as administered. The state’s vaccination rate has consistently ranked as among the lowest in the country.

As of Monday, 10% of the state’s population had been vaccinated, with 394,523 people receiving at least the first of two required doses, state health data showed. U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data shows the state administering only 67% of the 581,975 doses it has received.

The state, however, puts the figure at 68.9% and says it has received 572,275 doses. Both were an improvement from Friday.