Kansas Supreme Court hears case on school district’s mask mandate

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas’ top court is wrestling with deciding whether the state constitution allows people to keep getting quick judicial decisions in lawsuits against COVID-19 restrictions.

The state Supreme Court heard arguments from attorneys Tuesday on a law requiring district courts to rule within 10 days when someone sues over a county restriction.

Three of the seven justices expressed skepticism that the law is constitutional. But the court is considering an appeal in a lawsuit against the Shawnee Mission district’s mask mandate, and school districts are covered by a different law that expired in June.

The issue is whether that case was dead before it came to the justices.