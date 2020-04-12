Kansas Supreme Court rules in favor of Gov. Laura Kelly lawsuit against LCC

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) —The Kansas Supreme Court ruled in favor of Governor Laura Kelly’s lawsuit against the Legislative Coordinating Council’s (LCC) Saturday night.

Earlier in the week, Governor Kelly issued an executive order limiting in-person religious services and funerals to 10 people. Lawmakers on the Legislative Coordinating Council revoked her order arguing that it went against Kansan’s constitutional right to practice religion.

After hearing arguments this morning, conducted completely via Zoom conferencing, they said the revocation could not stand because the resolution failed to give the LCC the necessary power to override the Governor’s order.

In a joint statement Speaker Ron Ryckman, Majority Leader Dan Hawkins, and Speaker Pro Tem Blaine Finch said,

We want to thank Chief Justice Luckert and the Members of the Kansas Supreme Court for their prompt consideration of the issues raised in the Governor’s lawsuit, and we honor the Court’s decision. The question was never whether people should gather in church during these times. The answer to that is clearly no. The question was whether people should be arrested and jailed for going to church. The Governor believed they should be. We think that goes too far. The Court went a different direction in the Governor’s lawsuit and instead focused on the emergency disaster resolution itself. So, while the Governor can now move forward with the criminal provision she sought on churches, we’re more concerned about the bigger picture. The Court’s decision causes the state’s emergency disaster declaration to expire on May 1, which could jeopardize federal disaster relief funding. While everyone is hopeful this pandemic subsides soon, the reality is a longer period of emergency disaster authority will likely be needed in order to protect Kansans and our state’s relief funding. The Governor’s decision to go to court instead of compromise has created a new level of uncertainty that does nothing to help our state through this crisis. Working together is the only way we address that uncertainty, protect the health of our state, and save people’s lives.

I know that during difficult times like these, many Kansans turn to their faith for guidance and strength. That should continue – but in a way that will keep our friends and loved ones safe. (1/2) — Governor Laura Kelly (@GovLauraKelly) April 12, 2020

The Kansas spirit of neighbor helping neighbor will help us through this crisis. I thank every Kansan for taking this seriously – I know the huge sacrifices each of you are making to stay safe and healthy. (2/2) — Governor Laura Kelly (@GovLauraKelly) April 12, 2020

Read House leadership’s response to tonight’s Kansas Supreme Court ruling:#ksleg pic.twitter.com/whj6oJ3Wgs — Speaker Ryckman (@RonRyckman) April 12, 2020

