Kansas surpasses 1 million COVID-19 tests during pandemic

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas residents have had more than 1 million COVID-19 tests since the beginning of the pandemic.
The state Department of Health and Environment reported Wednesday that Kansas had reached the milestone.
More than 15,000 tests have been reported this week alone. Gov. Laura Kelly in late September announced a “unified” strategy for boosting testing to help the state catch more cases early and more frequently in people without COVID-19 symptoms.
The state hired 11 contractors in mid-November, and Kelly said this week that the state had 42 free testing sites.
The state health department says about one third of the state’s tests, or more than 330,000, occurred after October.
