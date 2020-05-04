Kansas takes first step toward reopening its economy

Click here for coronavirus updates

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Shuttered retailers, dine-in restaurants and offices in some parts of Kansas are reopening Monday as Gov. Laura Kelly gradually begins lifting the state’s stay-at-home order amid the coronavirus outbreak.

Social distancing still must be observed, and masks are strongly encouraged under the first reopening phase.

Many businesses, including bars, gyms, theaters, barbershops, hair and nail salons or state-owned casinos, must remain closed until the second phase, which is expected to begin on May 18.

That’s when the 10-person mass gathering limit will begin to gradually increase, rising to 30 until June 1 and 90 until June 15. 

