Kansas to recruit teens as poll workers in response to virus

Coronavirus in Kansas

A voting booth. (Photo by Samuel Corum/Getty Images)

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Secretary of State Scott Schwab says he plans to ask young people to volunteer as poll workers in the November elections when he expects a second wave of the coronavirus.

Schwab told The Topeka Capital-Journal he believes teenagers are less likely to contract COVID-19 and they are generally more comfortable than older poll workers with the technology needed to quickly check voters.

He says he thinks the rate of infection will reduce in time for the August primaries but that he’s concerned about a possible second wave coinciding with the general election in the fall.

