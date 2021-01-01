Kansas to use genetic testing to find new coronavirus strain

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas health officials plan to use genetic testing to identify a new, more contagious coronavirus strain.

No cases of the new strain have been found yet in Kansas.

The new strain was first detected in England and cases have been confirmed in Colorado, California and Florida.

Dr. Lee Norman, head of the Kansas Department of Health and Environment, said this week that the state already does genetic testing with about 1% of COVID-19 patients and it plans to increase its lab capacity so it can do more tests.

He said viruses often have minor genetic variations, and they generally don’t make much difference.