Kansas tops 6,000 COVID-19 deaths

Coronavirus in Kansas

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — State health officials say Kansas has hit a grim milestone with the coronavirus pandemic. Since Friday, the state says another 43 Kansas deaths have been linked to COVID-19. It brings the state’s death toll to 6,024.

Now that the death toll has topped 6,000, Governor Laura Kelly is asking that flags be lowered to half-staff from now until sundown Wednesday, Sept. 29.

“It is with great sadness that, for the 6th time since the pandemic began, I am ordering flags to half-staff to honor the lives and memories of another 1,000 Kansans who have died from COVID-19,” she said in a news release.

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment releases coronavirus and vaccine updates each Monday, Wednesday and Friday.

Since Friday, it says 1,994 more Kansans tested positive for the coronavirus, while 5,468 tested negative. The KDHE says 107 of the new cases are the COVID-19 delta variant. See the charts below for individual county numbers.

Another 48 Kansans have been hospitalized with COVID-19 since the last update. The KDHE does not track recoveries.

Over the weekend, 5,025 more Kansans got their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, 6,281 got their second dose, and 3,799 got the third dose.

Of Kansans who are eligible to get vaccinated, the KDHE says 61.05% have received at least one dose, while 54.36% have completed the vaccine series.

Kelly is asking all Kansans to get vaccinated, wear masks and follow best health practices.

CountyConfirmedDelta Variant
Allen1,75849
Anderson1,0518
Atchison2,22856
Barber4467
Barton3,45261
Bourbon2,32522
Brown1,47319
Butler10,18281
Chase3201
Chautauqua4294
Cherokee3,48227
Cheyenne4163
Clark3174
Clay1,1264
Cloud1,21837
Coffey1,0937
Comanche205
Cowley5,16162
Crawford6,556125
Decatur3167
Dickinson2,59267
Doniphan1,32558
Douglas11,44989
Edwards3102
Elk254
Ellis4,33510
Ellsworth1,33628
Finney6,78286
Ford6,825132
Franklin3,56849
Geary4,570138
Gove4458
Graham3085
Grant1,11320
Gray76421
Greeley126
Greenwood9348
Hamilton247
Harper78120
Harvey4,60124
Haskell52011
Hodgeman226
Jackson1,86747
Jefferson2,41849
Jewell30318
Johnson74,468678
Kearny68014
Kingman1,00319
Kiowa3126
Labette3,422106
Lane1574
Leavenworth9,894176
Lincoln299
Linn1,42556
Logan3547
Lyon5,19091
Marion1,4135
Marshall1,38620
McPherson4,09022
Meade58816
Miami4,04628
Mitchell71017
Montgomery5,11976
Morris7399
Morton3081
Nemaha1,81538
Neosho2,43658
Ness47127
Norton1,32410
Osage1,85731
Osborne36223
Ottawa67813
Pawnee1,3001
Phillips78725
Pottawatomie2,66190
Pratt1,1439
Rawlins3685
Reno10,50747
Republic8428
Rice1,36625
Riley7,539182
Rooks7509
Rush4893
Russell1,00540
Saline7,860221
Scott6828
Sedgwick75,767606
Seward4,4005
Shawnee24,360166
Sheridan4672
Sherman7619
Smith33115
Stafford51619
Stanton2555
Stevens70411
Sumner2,94831
Thomas1,28213
Trego4592
Wabaunsee87316
Wallace2133
Washington69315
Wichita2551
Wilson1,37623
Woodson3544
Wyandotte27,041225
Beaver, OK519
Harper, OK463 
Kay, OK6,656 
Texas, OK3,847 

Kansas and Oklahoma county coronavirus cases updated Sept. 27, 2021
Kansas delta variant cases updated Sept. 27, 2021
Sources:
Kansas Department of Health and Environment
Oklahoma State Department of Health

