Kansas tops 6,000 COVID-19 deaths

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — State health officials say Kansas has hit a grim milestone with the coronavirus pandemic. Since Friday, the state says another 43 Kansas deaths have been linked to COVID-19. It brings the state’s death toll to 6,024.

Now that the death toll has topped 6,000, Governor Laura Kelly is asking that flags be lowered to half-staff from now until sundown Wednesday, Sept. 29.

“It is with great sadness that, for the 6th time since the pandemic began, I am ordering flags to half-staff to honor the lives and memories of another 1,000 Kansans who have died from COVID-19,” she said in a news release.

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment releases coronavirus and vaccine updates each Monday, Wednesday and Friday.

Since Friday, it says 1,994 more Kansans tested positive for the coronavirus, while 5,468 tested negative. The KDHE says 107 of the new cases are the COVID-19 delta variant. See the charts below for individual county numbers.

Another 48 Kansans have been hospitalized with COVID-19 since the last update. The KDHE does not track recoveries.

Over the weekend, 5,025 more Kansans got their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, 6,281 got their second dose, and 3,799 got the third dose.

Of Kansans who are eligible to get vaccinated, the KDHE says 61.05% have received at least one dose, while 54.36% have completed the vaccine series.

Kelly is asking all Kansans to get vaccinated, wear masks and follow best health practices.